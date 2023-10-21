Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somnath on Saturday said that the crew module, separated from the Gaganyaan mission's test vehicle, has been successfully recovered from the Bay of Bengal.

Gaganyaan test flight: After the launch of test vehicle in morning, the crew module separated from the vehicle was recovered from the Bay of Bengal. The data collected from the module indicates positive results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The crew module has been fully recovered from the sea (Bay of Bengal) and it has been brought to Chennai port. There has been no anomaly. All data looks very good. A series of missions-20 tests have to be done. Today's test was for the crew escape system," Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somnath said on Saturday.

On October 21, ISRO successfully conducted the first test flight of the ‘TV-D1’ (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the Gaganyaan Mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Earlier in morning, the test flight launch was postponed at 8:45 am due to a problem in the engine ignition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main purpose of today's flight test was to demonstrate the crew escape system in the mission was achieved.

"I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the TV-D1 mission. The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the crew escape system for the Gaganyaan program through a test vehicle demonstration in which the vehicle went up to a Mach number, which is slightly above the speed of sound, and initiated an abort condition for the crew escape system to function," he said.

Other than the demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle subsystems, other objectives of the TV-D1 launch included flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems, crew module characteristics; and deceleration system demonstration at higher altitudes and its recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the Gaganyaan test vehicle The Test Vehicle, tested today, is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission. TV-D1's payloads include a crew module (CM) and Crew Escape System (CES), CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters.

This flight simulated the abort condition during the ascent trajectory, corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2 encountered in the Gaganyaan mission. Gaganyaan will serve as a major milestone for the ISRO as it will be its first human spaceflight. After the success of the ambitious Gaganyaan programme, India will become the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the US, Russia and China.

