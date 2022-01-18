GAIL director Ranganathan suspended after CBI arrest

"Cash of ₹1.29 crore (approx), and gold jewellery and other valuables (having app value of ₹1.25 crore) recovered during searches from the premises of said accused (Ranganathan)," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said on Sunday. It alleged that Ranganathan was collecting bribes from prospective beneficiaries of discounts to private companies buying petrochemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU. Ranganathan, it alleged, was "indulging into corrupt and illegal activities in criminal conspiracy" with middlemen Pawan Gaur and Rajesh Kumar who is also director of Rishab Polychem Pvt. Ltd based at Bahadurgarh Road, Delhi.