GAIL expects LNG prices to remain firm over next 18 months

The statement comes on a day, the company reported a 41% to ₹2,683 crore in January-March quarter of FY22 on the back of high gas prices and improved gas marketing spread
NEW DELHI :State-run energy major GAIL (India) Ltd expects spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to remain firm over the next one and a half years.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Manoj Jain, the Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL in the current range of $20-24 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) largely owing to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.
“At least for the one and a half years, (LNG spot) prices (are likely) to remain firm," he said.
The statement comes on a day, the company reported a 41% to ₹2,683 crore in January-March quarter of FY22 on the back of high gas prices and improved gas marketing spread. During the same quarter of FY21, the company had reported a net profit of ₹1,908 crore.
Its revenue from operations for the quarter ended March, FY22 increased by 73% to ₹26,968 crore from Rs. 15,549 crore in corresponding period of previous fiscal.
For the financial year 2022, GAIL (India) Ltd recorded a 62% increase in revenue from operations to ₹91,646 crore in FY22 It net profit more than doubled ₹10,364 crore in FY22 as against ₹4,890 crore in FY21.
In a statement, the company attributed the growth in revenue due to increased gas marketing and transmission volume, better gas marketing spread and higher product prices.
High international oil and gas prices, have led to higher margins for the energy companies.
Supply concerns post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia have kept gas prices elevated. Possibility of the European Union coming to a consensus for imposing an embargo on energy imports from Russia may further support the prices.
Speaking on GAIL’s international forays and prospects of taking over projects in Russia as several European companies are exiting the country amid the Ukraine crisis, Jain said that the company keeps on looking for opportunities globally and would pursue projects in foreign land as per commercial viability.
He also said that company plans to monetise two of its pipelines with a total length of 2,100 km under the asset monetisation plan.
Over the next three years, the company plans to invest around ₹30,000 crore over the next three years in pipelines, city gas distribution plans among others.
Talking of expansion in the renewable energy space, the CMD said that company also is looking at partnering with a manufacturing company to make electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen along with foraying into the bio-fuels space. The company is also tapping new gas sources to meet the emerging gas demand in domestic market and continue its foot prints in the international market.
Shares of the company on the BSE closed at ₹142.80 on Friday, lower by 5.43% from its previous close.
