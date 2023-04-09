GAIL Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices after IGL, MGL; check revised prices here

GAIL Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices after IGL, MGL; check revised prices here4 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 02:17 PM IST
GAIL Gas cut the price of the gas that households received through piped natural gas, or PNG, by ₹7 per standard cubic metre in Bengaluru and Dakshin Kannada and by ₹6 per scm in other cities where the company operates
GAIL Gas Ltd, the city gas arm of the nation's largest gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd, announced a reduction of up to ₹7 in the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas. The development comes a few days after the Central government changed the pricing formula of natural gas.
