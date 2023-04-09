GAIL Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices after IGL, MGL; check revised prices here

Prior to that, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) also cut the CNG and PNG prices in Delhi. CNG in Delhi will now cost ₹73.59 per kg, down from ₹79.56, IGL has decreased CNG prices which will come into effect from 9 April. In Delhi, CNG will now cost ₹73.59 per kg while ₹77.20 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, ₹82.62 per kg in Gurugram. With the drop in prices, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), has been cut to ₹48.59 per standard cubic metre in Delhi from ₹53.59 per scm, IGL said.