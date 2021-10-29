GAIL Q2 results: Net profit rises 131% as gas marketing revenue returns

GAIL (India) Ltd, the biggest natural gas distributor in the country, saw its net profit more than double during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as gas marketing once again began to rake in money for the company. The Petroleum Ministry PSU reported a net profit after tax of ₹2,862.95 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,239.67 crore in the year-ago period.

