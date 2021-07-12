GAIL (India) has invited applications to fill over 200 posts of engineers and officers. Among the posts the natural gas company is looking to fill are: Manager -Marketing-Commodity Risk Management; Manager -Marketing International LNG and Shipping); senior engineers in Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil, Boiler Operation, Environmental Engineering; and senior officer in BIS, Marketing, and Corporate Communication.

The application process has begun and will continue till 5 August.

Candidates can apply online through official website — www.gailonline.com.

But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site to check the eligibility requirements and other conditions.

Here are some important details

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATION(S)

Qualification requirements are different for different posts. However, minimum qualification for each post is graduate. For instance, candidates applying for Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping) post need to have Bachelor Degree in Engineering with minimum 65% marks and two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil and Gas/ Petroleum and Energy/ Energy and Infrastructure/ International Business with Minimum 65% marks.

Age

Age criteria is also different for different posts. But for majority of vacancies age limit is 28 years.

Application fee

At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹200

How to apply

Candidates will be required to apply online through website www.gailonline.com No other means / mode of application shall be accepted.

Website is open from 11 hrs on 07.07.2021 to 6 hrs on 05.08.2021.

Visit - gailonline.com

Go to - Careers

Then - Click on Applying GAIL

Click on Apply Now

The last date for filling online application form is 5 August. However, candidates are advised to submit application at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush.

In case you face any difficulty while applying online, you can write to GAIL at career@gail.co.in using subject as “Query: GAIL/OPEN/MISC/3/2021".

Mails sent without the mentioned subject line will not be entertained.





