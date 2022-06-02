GainBitcoin scam: ED raids 6 locations in 20,000 crore fraud

“Why have you not shared your username and password when it was recorded in our earlier order? We will dismiss your writ petition if there is non-compliance. The Supreme Court is not some district court, where you can play with the orders. You yourself had made the statement that you will share the username and passwords and now there is non-compliance. This is not a Tis Hazari Court", the bench told advocate PC Sen appearing for one Ajay Bhardwaj.