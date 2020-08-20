Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today said he has tested positive for covid-19 amid rising number of Coronavirus in the country.

The Union minister said in a tweet that he underwent a Covid-19 test after experiencing symptoms of the infection and on the advice of doctors he is getting admitted to a hospital.

"I underwent a covid-19 test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested," Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Among other ministers who have contracted the virus so far are Ayush Minister Shirpad Naik, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated