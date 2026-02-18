Galgotias University apologises ‘profusely’ over Chinese RoboDog row at AI Summit, says Prof Neha Singh ‘ill-informed’

Galgotias University has apologised “profusely” amid growing controversy over the display of a "Chinese" RoboDog at their stall at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The Galgotias Univesity also clarified that one of its representatives, Professor Neha Singh who was stationed at the pavilion and introduced the RoboDog as 'Orion', was “ill-informed” about the technical origins of the showcased product.

The university also said that Professor Neha Singh, in her “enthusiasm of being on camera”, gave “factually incorrect information”. The Greater Noida-based university said Neha Singh was not authorised to speak.

In a post on X, Galgotias University said, 'We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press."

Clarifying further, the university said that no intention to misrepresent the RoboDog invention. "Galgotias University remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” the university said.

Who is Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University? Neha Singh is an Assistant Professor and Head of Department of Communications at Galgotias University for the past two years. Before joining Galgotias, she has worked as Sharda University as an Assistant Professor.

Neha Singh has also been a verbal ability mentor and soft skills trainer at Career Launcher.

As the controversy intensified over her portrayal of the RoboDog as a Galgotias University invention, her LinkedIn profile appeared to indicate that she was “Open to Work.”

What was RoboDog controversy? The controversy erupted after Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the University, on Tuesday showed to DD News a robotic dog Orion, saying it "has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University".

As the video went viral, social media users pointed out that the robot was in fact a Unitree Go2, manufactured by Unitree Robotics and widely used across the world for research and educational purposes.

As the episode snowballed into a controversy, the university was asked to vacate the stall at the AI summit.

Eventually, IT Secretary S Krishnan said in a statement that the government does not want any exhibitor to showcase items that are not their own. “We do not want such exhibits to continue,” S Krishnan said.