Galgotias University asked to vacate Delhi AI Summit expo area after Chinese robot dog controversy: Report

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the expo area at the AI Impact Summit following the controversy over its display of a Chinese robodog, PTI and ANI reported quoting people familiar with the development. However, the Uttar Pradesh-based university denied such reports and told Livemint that it had not yet received such a communication.

A widespread controversy erupted earlier this week after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog that it labelled as “Orion” at the AI Summit expo that is being organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. However, critics soon pointed out that the robot in question was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own.

According to the person quoted by PTI, the university has been asked to vacate the expo immediately.

Galgotias University denies report Galgotias University however denied any report of receiving an official communication. A top official of the university told LiveMint that it will act accordingly after receiving any notice.

“We have already issued a statement that we had purchased the robot and our students were working on it. We never claimed that we made it. As for the stall at the AI Summit, we have not received any official communication yet. Once we get, we will act accordingly,” Dr Nitin Kumar Gaur, Registrar of Galgotias University, told LiveMint over a telephonic conversation.

Separately at the Global AI Impact Summit, Galgotias University Professor Aishwarya Shrivastava said they had no information on vacating their stall as of now.

She further said, “We never claimed that we manufactured it (robodog), it was only a part of our AI investment. It got misinterpreted in a big way.”

Galgotias University issues statement Separately on Tuesday, Galgotias University issued a statement regarding the controversy.

“At Galgotias university our mission has always been clear — to keep our students ahead of the curve in technology, not just for today’s world, but for the world that is unfolding tomorrow,” it said.

The university claimed that its students were still experimenting with it.

“The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge.”

“Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” the university added in its statement.

Professor takes accountability On Wednesday, Galgotias University professor Neha Singh, whose video went viral amid the controversy, took accountability of the apparent miscommunication.

“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so.”