'Galti kiye hi nahi hain': Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pleads 'not guilty' in wrestlers' sexual harassment case
A Delhi court earlier framed charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) based on the allegations of five complainants.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by a group of women wrestlers last year. When the judge asked him whether he pleaded guilty to the charges or not, Singh reportedly told the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, “Iska koi sawal hi nahi. Galti kiye hi nahi hain [There's no question of pleading guilty. I haven't done anything wrong]."