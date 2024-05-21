Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by a group of women wrestlers last year. When the judge asked him whether he pleaded guilty to the charges or not, Singh reportedly told the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, “ Iska koi sawal hi nahi. Galti kiye hi nahi hain [There's no question of pleading guilty. I haven't done anything wrong]."

While pleading not guilty before the court, the two accused, Brij Bhushan Singh and a WFI official named Vinod Tomar, claimed trial in three sexual harassment cases. Tomar submitted before the court, “All the allegations being levelled are false, and I have the evidence which I will produce before the court in due time."

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's counsel denied the sexual harassment allegations. He argued that Singh did not stay in the same hotel with players in foreign countries. The court then sought a reply from the Delhi Police on the matter. The case was listed for a hearing at 2 pm on June 1.

After the hearing in the Delhi court, Brij Bhushan Singh said he had evidence to prove himself innocent. "...As of now, charges have been framed against me. They now have to prove it in court and inform about the evidence they have. I have all the evidence of my innocence...all these are false cases," he said.

Charges framed against Brij Bhushan Singh

The statement by the two accused came days after the court framed charges against Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) based on the allegations of five complainants.

The court also framed charges under Section 506-part 1 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the allegations of two complainants. However, the court discharged him on the allegations of the sixth complainant.

Simultaneously, the court also framed charges against Tomar under Section 506-part 1 of the IPC on the allegations of one complainant.

The court found sufficient material to frame charges against Brij Bhushan, news agency ANI reported on May 10. The Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case on Tuesday, May 21. The court framed charges under seven sections which he denied and claimed a trial.

On Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ordered framing of charges against him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had said earlier, "Prima facie, the court has framed the charges... Except for one case, they have framed charges in the remaining cases. I welcome the decision of the judiciary and now doors have opened for me..."

