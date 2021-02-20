Galwan Valley clash: China releases video, shows confrontation with Indian soldiers1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 08:25 AM IST
- The video footage showing the confrontation between PLA troops and Indian soldiers comes hours after China officially acknowledged it also suffered casualties during a fierce hand-to-hand battle in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh
Hours after China officially acknowledged casualties for the first time on Friday, and named four officers and soldiers that it said were killed, the Chinese state media tweeted a video of last year's deadly border faceoff in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
The video released by Chinese state media analyst Shen Shiwei showed dozens of Indian and Chinese troops clashing in the Galwan Valley area. Shiwei also alleged that the Indian troops "trespassed into Chinese side".
The footage shows both PLA troops and Indian soldiers crossing a river in biting cold and meeting on the rocky banks, where some of them are seen pushing each other to go back. The video, which includes night visuals, shows Indian-Chinese soldiers with flashlights, batons, and shields standing on the edge of a cliff.
The release of the video comes eight months after the biggest military confrontation between the two neighbours in over five decades.
The state-run Global Times also shared the video on its social media platform Twitter with the caption: "An on-site video reveals in detail the four PLA martyrs and other brave Chinese soldiers at the scene of the Galwan Valley border clash with India in June 2020."
The Indian Army is yet to react to the video of the clash released by China.
Bloodiest India-China clash in Ladakh
The Galwan Valley clash between dozens of Indian-Chinese troops took place when the PLA soldiers prevented the Indian soldiers from marching up to their traditional patrolling point in the region, which had also seen clashes in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.
India had confirmed the loss of 20 Indian troops shortly after the clashes on 15 June, regarded as the worst in over four decades at the India-China border.
