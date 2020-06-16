The ongoing face-off between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army in Ladakh took a violent turn on Monday night with casualties being reported on both sides. The Indian Army said it lost one colonel rank officer and two other soldiers in Galwan valley of Ladakh.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," Indian Army said in a statement today.

Details of casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known. PTI reported that there was no firing between the two sides. After 1975, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was not aware of any incident on the border with India. Looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup India and China were holding talks at the Brigade Commander and Battalion Commander level in Eastern Ladakh in Galwan valley area and Hot Springs.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks. The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

