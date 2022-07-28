Home / News / India / ‘Game I love the most’: Superstar Rajinikanth shows off his chess moves at Olympiad in Tamil Nadu
‘Game I love the most’: Superstar Rajinikanth shows off his chess moves at Olympiad in Tamil Nadu
2 min read.05:21 PM ISTAgencies
Superstar Rajinikanth said he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
CHENNAI :Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CHENNAI :Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
On his twitter handle, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the top actor said, "an indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best...god bless."
On his twitter handle, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the top actor said, "an indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best...god bless."
Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood. The sporting event will be held in nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here from 28 July to 10 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood. The sporting event will be held in nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here from 28 July to 10 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad is all set to start on Thursday, superstar Rajinikanth wished all the participants good luck.
The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad is all set to start on Thursday, superstar Rajinikanth wished all the participants good luck.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. If reports are to be believed, the duo will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. If reports are to be believed, the duo will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open at the grand inauguration programme being organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will also grace the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open at the grand inauguration programme being organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will also grace the event.
The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram before it heads to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram before it heads to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Monday. The torch was received and carried by Grandmaster J Deepan Chakkravarthy and was presented to medal winners in various sports at the race course ground.
The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Monday. The torch was received and carried by Grandmaster J Deepan Chakkravarthy and was presented to medal winners in various sports at the race course ground.
The Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The upcoming edition will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.
The Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The upcoming edition will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.