Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  GAME signs MoU with NRLM to enable financial access for women entrepreneurs

GAME signs MoU with NRLM to enable financial access for women entrepreneurs

1 min read . 05:46 PM ISTSwati Luthra
The programme will focus on capacity building of stakeholders and bankers from public sector banks, digitally-led NBFCs and small finance banks. (File Photo: Mint)

As per the MoU, GAME and NRLM will strengthen non-farm livelihoods by building the capacity of women entrepreneurs to access finance and grow their enterprises

New Delhi: Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAY-National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to enable financial access for the growth of 10 lakh women entrepreneurs over 3 years.

New Delhi: Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAY-National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to enable financial access for the growth of 10 lakh women entrepreneurs over 3 years.

As per the MoU, GAME and NRLM will strengthen non-farm livelihoods by building the capacity of women entrepreneurs (WEs) to access finance and grow their enterprises. The programme will focus on capacity building of stakeholders and bankers from public sector banks, digitally-led NBFCs and small finance banks.

As per the MoU, GAME and NRLM will strengthen non-farm livelihoods by building the capacity of women entrepreneurs (WEs) to access finance and grow their enterprises. The programme will focus on capacity building of stakeholders and bankers from public sector banks, digitally-led NBFCs and small finance banks.

“In line with this, another key objective is to identify and train ‘VittaSakhis’ from Self Help Groups (SHGs) who can help WEs. VittaSakhis will educate WEs on how they can apply for and benefit from government schemes/ compliances and onboard them onto digital tools for building their enterprise," GAME said in a press release.

“In line with this, another key objective is to identify and train ‘VittaSakhis’ from Self Help Groups (SHGs) who can help WEs. VittaSakhis will educate WEs on how they can apply for and benefit from government schemes/ compliances and onboard them onto digital tools for building their enterprise," GAME said in a press release.

“Catalysing the entrepreneurial and financial ecosystem, this partnership also seeks to strengthen the capabilities of different stakeholders. Trainers will support women entrepreneurs to access different government schemes/compliances, on-board marketing tools for building their enterprises and participate in incubation programs to empower more women to start their enterprises." said Suresh Gundappa, CEO, GAME.

“Catalysing the entrepreneurial and financial ecosystem, this partnership also seeks to strengthen the capabilities of different stakeholders. Trainers will support women entrepreneurs to access different government schemes/compliances, on-board marketing tools for building their enterprises and participate in incubation programs to empower more women to start their enterprises." said Suresh Gundappa, CEO, GAME.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP