GAME signs MoU with NRLM to enable financial access for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAY-National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to enable financial access for the growth of 10 lakh women entrepreneurs over 3 years.
As per the MoU, GAME and NRLM will strengthen non-farm livelihoods by building the capacity of women entrepreneurs (WEs) to access finance and grow their enterprises. The programme will focus on capacity building of stakeholders and bankers from public sector banks, digitally-led NBFCs and small finance banks.
“In line with this, another key objective is to identify and train ‘VittaSakhis’ from Self Help Groups (SHGs) who can help WEs. VittaSakhis will educate WEs on how they can apply for and benefit from government schemes/ compliances and onboard them onto digital tools for building their enterprise," GAME said in a press release.
“Catalysing the entrepreneurial and financial ecosystem, this partnership also seeks to strengthen the capabilities of different stakeholders. Trainers will support women entrepreneurs to access different government schemes/compliances, on-board marketing tools for building their enterprises and participate in incubation programs to empower more women to start their enterprises." said Suresh Gundappa, CEO, GAME.
