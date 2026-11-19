Illegal offshore operators are booming as legitimate online gaming businesses remain shut following India’s ban on online money gaming, Head Digital Works, which operates A23 Rummy, told the Supreme Court on Thursday while seeking an early hearing of its challenge to the law.
The plea came up before a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant. Counsel Pritha Srikumar Iyer, appearing for Head Digital Works, sought an early hearing of the company’s challenge to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
“Because we are shut, in fact, the illegal offshore operators are booming because all legitimate businesses are shutting,” Iyer told the court.
The company sought an early hearing on the narrow issue of whether the law can impose a blanket ban on online money games without distinguishing between games predominantly involving skill and those based on chance.
The court agreed to hear the plea, with the matter listed for 2 December.
Head Digital Works is among the companies challenging the law, alongside Clubboom11 Sports & Entertainment, which operates fantasy sports platform Boom11, and online carrom platform Bagheera Carrom.
In September 2025, the Supreme Court transferred and consolidated challenges pending before the Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi high courts.
Gaming companies have argued that the blanket ban has shut down their core real-money businesses, leading to layoffs, restructuring and write-downs of investments.
On 29 August 2025, Mint, citing Head Digital Works’ petition before the Karnataka high court, reported that the company claimed the ban had put ₹23,440 crore of investments at risk. The petition also said 606 employees of the company faced potential disruption to their employment and estimated that more than 200,000 jobs across the sector could be affected.
The gaming industry accounted for a significant share of India’s overall gaming market before the ban. A November 2024 report by gaming investment firm Lumikai estimated that online real-money games generated $2.4 billion in revenue in 2023-24, accounting for 63% of the country's gaming revenue.
The ban has also raised concerns over tax collections. Mint reported in August 2025, citing estimates, that the Centre could lose around $2 billion annually in goods and services tax (GST) collections from the real-money gaming sector. The figure was an estimate, while the government has argued that its broader gaming policy would support other segments, including e-sports.
Supreme Court’s final ruling will decide the future of online money gaming in India and determine whether the Centre can prohibit online money gaming as a category, including games that operators say are predominantly based on skill.