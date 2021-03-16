After a successful 2020, mobile gaming companies in India are aiming to expand their operations overseas. Companies such as Games 24x7, GameZop and Gurugram-based WinZo Games all aim to enter Western markets to increase their revenues and find new users.

The Indian gaming market grew exponentially over 2020. The country accounted for 17% of worldwide downloads of mobile games in the first nine months of the year, with 7.3 billion total installs, according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

That said, while the Indian market does bring a large amount of users for these firms, it’s known to be tougher to monetize. Western markets, on the other hand, offer fewer users but more opportunities for monetization.

“The Indian gamer loves to play free-to-play games on Google Play but doesn’t spend. The massive popularity of skill games tells you that Indian gamers love to match their wits against others in games of skill," said Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Games24x7.

“We continue to be big believers in India’s skill gaming space and will continue to invest there. Our expansion into the overseas market will certainly help augment the monetization given that most casual games are universal in their appeal," he said.

Competitor Gamezop said it has 2,400 apps and websites around the world and aims to increase this to 5,000 by the end of this year. “We expect 30% of the new partnerships to come from markets outside India," said Yashash Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Gamezop. Vernacular mobile gaming firm WinZo also said it has set up a $6.5 million fund to “support the gaming community globally".

Interestingly, while the Indian market is flooded with fantasy sports and real money skill games, the firms aren’t planning the same for global markets.

Thampy said Games24x7 plans to launch its first casual game worldwide this year, which will innovate on a “popular and evergreen game". This is the first time that an Indian gaming company focusing on skill and real money games is entering the casual gaming space in global markets, Thampy said.

While Games 24x7 plans to focus on the North American market, Gamezop said that it will use its Series A funding round to take products to “key markets" in South-East Asia and Latin America. On the other hand, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies, told Mint that the company already has customers in North America, West Asia, Africa and South Asia. The company will expand its e-sports business in Africa and West Asia this year, Agarwal said.

