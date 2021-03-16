Gaming firms look to break into global markets in 2021

While Games 24x7 plans to focus on the North American market, Gamezop said that it will use its Series A funding round to take products to “key markets" in South-East Asia and Latin America. On the other hand, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies, told Mint that the company already has customers in North America, West Asia, Africa and South Asia. The company will expand its e-sports business in Africa and West Asia this year, Agarwal said.