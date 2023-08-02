Gaming industry slams no rollback on 28% taxation

A legal firm added that investors in this sector may now be concerned given the ‘blow hot, blow cold’ approach of the government towards the online gaming sector where on the one hand, it is lauded and encouraged through ‘light touch’ regulations by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and on the other hand, punitive taxation is reaffirmed to be imposed under GST (despite several pleas from the sector) by levying the same level of GST as ‘betting and gambling’ on online games of skill. “It has ignoring decades of settled legal position that games of skill cannot be equated with gambling," said Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner, Khaitan & Co.