Gaming self-regulation yet to kick off as consensus eludes
On 6 April, the ministry of electronics and information technology moved to create a framework of self-regulatory organizations, which will act against gambling apps and betting apps offering real-money games
Self-regulation in online gaming remains stalled more than four months after the plan was floated as the industry continues to be a divided house, three industry officials said, even as the government worries whether some entities may exert undue influence over the regulating entities.