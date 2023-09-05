Gaming self-regulation yet to kick off as consensus eludes

Self-regulation in online gaming remains stalled more than four months after the plan was floated as the industry continues to be a divided house, three industry officials said, even as the government worries whether some entities may exert undue influence over the regulating entities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 6 April, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) moved to create a framework of self-regulatory organizations (SROs), which will act against gambling apps and betting apps offering real-money games. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT, said it will start off with three such bodies, with scope for more to follow. Games that do not involve monetary transactions need not be certified by SROs.

Two of the three people cited above said one of the aspirants is the All-India Gaming Regulator (AIGR) Foundation. Registrar of Companies data shows gaming industry veteran Gaurav Gaggar listed as a member of the AIGR Foundation, incorporated on 31 July. One of them said retired cricketer Virender Sehwag will also be part of this body. Neither Gaggar nor Sehwag responded to emailed queries from Mint until press time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All three confirmed that with this, Meity has now received at least four SRO applications. The previous ones include All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA), and a consortium of the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

The officials declined to be named because they are associated with one or more of these bodies. Emails sent to a Meity spokesperson did not receive a response until press time.

“The overall framework and necessary documents for the appointment of SROs in online gaming are ready within Meity. However, there are multiple roadblocks towards appointing these bodies. One of the biggest roadblocks lies in how these bodies work and which entities in the industry they are close with. The ministry has had multiple correspondences with some of the applicants in order to clarify who the members of the SRO would be—but Meity is not in a rush to appoint an SRO," the first person said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second person added that the IT ministry is also concerned about how each of these bodies work. “Most of these bodies differ in terms of how they work—in terms of how they look at various games, as well as gaming firms. Meity, on its part, will seek uniformity in defining what’s permissible and what’s not. Until these criteria are satisfied, we may not have an immediate appointment of an SRO," the person added.

Further concerns are also persistent around the affiliation of the applicants with larger gaming firms. The third person said, “Meity has reserved concerns around the influence on the constituency of the members of the bodies that have applied for SROs. Many of these bodies have close ties and associations with large gaming entities—these can affect the neutrality of these bodies. On Meity’s part, the Centre missed the bus in regulating the overall framework of registering and regulating these SROs."

“Most of the applicants presently disagree on a lot of these subjective aspects of games, which has led to questions on how SROs are to be approached," the second official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industry stakeholders believe that Meity’s initial plan to appoint only a single SRO and subsequently expand depending on necessity was the right way forward. Surbhi Kejriwal, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, said conflicting interests are stalling the entire industry at the moment. “The earlier thought process was that Meity would appoint only one SRO. However, the need to represent various gaming verticals led to the ministry agreeing to appoint multiple SROs. There’s FIFS, which primarily is the industry body for big fantasy sports players. Then, there’s EGF, as well as AIGF, which represent e-sports and other gaming companies. In this, FIFS has positioned itself differently from other bodies that represent skill-based card games as the latter is being sought as a separate space," Kejriwal said.

She added that the push from different segments of the industry for various SROs, coupled with Meity’s own preferences of whom to appoint, “could be creating some divergent views".

“The Centre has put the onus on SROs to determine what qualifies as a skill game and which does not—even without taking it off the purview of judicial reviews. This is what’s adding to the delay, as everyone wants to be an SRO, and there will be some time before the industry rallies together consensually," added Kejriwal. However, there has been “significant progress", and Meity may offer an update in the coming weeks, Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stalling of the appointment of these bodies has also created uncertainty in the overall gaming industry. On 25 August, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) issued an advisory warning to media and social media platforms against running direct or surrogate ads of gaming firms unless the firms are authorized. However, without an SRO, no gaming firm can seek authorization—leaving them in a regulatory lurch.

Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer, said at the time, “If many advertisers and intermediaries have not been following advisories in the past year, why isn’t penal action being initiated, and why is the government issuing warnings through advisories while not initiating any concrete criminal action against advertisers for flagrant violations?"