’Your antics...’: Netizens slam Omar Abdullah for referring to Ganderbal terrorists as ‘militants’

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah faced criticism from netizens for labelling the Gagangir attack a ‘militant attack’ instead of a ‘terror attack.’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published21 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
‘Terrorism back in J&K’: Netizens hit out at Omar Abdullah for calling Ganderbal attackers ‘militants’
J&K terror attack: Newly appointed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drew criticism from social media users after he refrained from calling the Gagangir attack a “terror attack” and instead referred to it as a “militant attack.”

“Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones,” Abdullah said in his post on X, condemning the act.

Also Read | ‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega’: Farooq Abdullah’s warning after terror attack

On Sunday, October 20, six construction workers, and one doctor lost their lives after terrorists opened fire at a camp near Gund area of Omar Abdullah's parliamentary constituency, Ganderbal.

‘Your antics are being noticed…’

Soon after Omar's condolence post, several netizens took to X to voice their criticism against the Chief Minister for calling the perpetrators ‘militants’.

“ Terrorists*. Remember you are a CM of a UT. Your antics are being noticed and any possibility of statehood can be revoked,” commented one user.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Your antics...’: Netizens slam Omar Abdullah for referring to Ganderbal terrorists as ‘militants’

