J&K terror attack: Newly appointed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drew criticism from social media users after he refrained from calling the Gagangir attack a "terror attack" and instead referred to it as a "militant attack."

"Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah said in his post on X, condemning the act.

On Sunday, October 20, six construction workers, and one doctor lost their lives after terrorists opened fire at a camp near Gund area of Omar Abdullah's parliamentary constituency, Ganderbal.

‘Your antics are being noticed…’ Soon after Omar's condolence post, several netizens took to X to voice their criticism against the Chief Minister for calling the perpetrators ‘militants’.

“ Terrorists*. Remember you are a CM of a UT. Your antics are being noticed and any possibility of statehood can be revoked," commented one user.