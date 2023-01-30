Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts cannot ever be killed4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Gandhi also advised the British: “I would like you to lay down the arms you have as being useless for saving you or humanity.
Today marks the 75th anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s death. After shooting Gandhi on 30 January 1948, Nathuram Godse must have assumed that he had removed the Mahatma’s impact. He lacked the vision to distinguish between a man’s physical presence and that of his thoughts. Godse had no idea that Gandhi’s thoughts could not be killed.
