Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts cannot ever be killed

Let us return to August 1939. Clouds of war were gathering in Europe at the time. Hitler was set to attack Poland. Countries such as the UK and France wanted to stop him, but their confidence was undermined. In such circumstances, Gandhi sent a letter to Hitler. He clearly said: “It is quite clear that you are today the one person in the world who can prevent a war which may reduce humanity to the savage state. Must you pay that price for an object however worthy it may appear to you to be? Will you listen to the appeal of one who has deliberately shunned the method of war not without considerable success? Anyway I anticipate your forgiveness, if I have erred in writing to you."

