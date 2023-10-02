Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path."

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion," the Prime Minister said. He added, “May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today, October 2. “Humble tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Best wishes to the people of the state on 'International Day of Non-Violence'."

“On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to continuously move forward in the development of the country and society with the concept of 'Ram Rajya' by imbibing the values ​​of truth, non-violence, love and cleanliness," Adityanath wrote on X.

Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, is a revered figure in the history of India and the world. His birthday is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, a day dedicated to honoring his life and legacy. His philosophy of truth, nonviolence, and simplicity, often referred to as "Satyagraha," continues to inspire generations worldwide.

On Gandhi Jayanti, India will commemorate 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' or 'Swachhta Diwas' on Monday. The extensive nationwide effort on Sunday was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who collaborated with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya for a cleanliness initiative.

Individuals from diverse backgrounds, including politicians and students, took part in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign. Multiple ministries, government agencies, and social organizations were also observed participating in the campaign to champion the cause of cleanliness.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively participated in a cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad, symbolically using a broom. Likewise, BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the cleanliness initiative, taking part in the drive in Delhi's Jhandewalan area.

