As the world celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, here are his top quotes to remember India's independence struggle

An Indian lawyer turned global leader, Mahatma Gandhi, showcased the world the power of non-violence and peace. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, know more about his principles and values that guided millions of Indians throughout country's struggle for Independence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was fondly known as Bapu. He was born on 2 October,1869 in Porbandar Gujarat. Even after completing his education from abroad, MK Gandhi chose to dedicate his life for the freedom struggle of the nation.

Every year, his birth anniversary is observed with functions, programmes, and celebrations throughout the nation. The government also conduct cleanliness campaign to promote his values around cleanliness, 'Swachta'.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, read top quotes of Mahatma Gandhi, popularly known as the father of the nation.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top quotes of Mahatma Gandhi -First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.

-Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

-The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

-Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war of the knife between different ideas.

-The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

-Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

-Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as is cooperation with good.

-An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

-Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

-Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as possible from violence.

