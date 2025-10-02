Gandhi Jayanti 2025: PM Modi extends wishes, says ‘will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 2, extended his wishes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, paying homage to the “extraordinary life of beloved Bapu”.

“Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

He said that he will follow Mahatma Gandhi's path to build a Viksit Bharat.

“He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived at Raj Ghat in New Delhi to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today.

Videos of the Prime Minister showed him paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, who is touted as the Father of the Nation.

The entire country celebrates October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. It is called one of the most significant days in India.

PM Modi remembers Lal Bahadur Shastri Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary falls on October 2 as well.

“Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times. He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India,” he wrote in an X post.

