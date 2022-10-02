Gandhi Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Droupadi Murmu and other eminent personalities paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday
On the occasion of the 153rd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him at Rajghat, New Delhi on Sunday. PM Modi paid floral tribute and bowed in front of the eternal flame burning at the end of the black marble platform that marked the spot of Mahatma Gandhi's cremation.
Later, he circumambulated the sacred spot which marks the cremation of Mahatma Gandhi performed on 31 January 1948.
His arrival marked the beginning of the program at Gandhi Smriti to commemorate the indelible contribution of Mahatma Gandhi to nation-building. During the program, President Droupadi Murmu paid a floral tribute to Gandhi Smriti.
From his bhajans like ‘Vaishnav Janto tere kahiye’ to his teachings, the audience got the chance to reintroduce themselves to Mahatma Gandhi's persona in the program. Presenting another example of secularism, the ceremony was also joined by religious scholars of different religions, who prayed for Mahatma Gandhi, and many brought life to Mahatma Gandhi's teaching on the Idea of free India and ‘Swaraj’.
Along with President Draupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, several ministers, and eminent personalities also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, and senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.
Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary coincides with that of the former prime minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Born on 2 October 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a lawyer by profession, but he chose to lead the nation on a path of non-violent resistance for freedom from British rule. His struggle for non-violent resistance brought him global recognition for being a harbinger of peace and non-violence. Gandhi was honoured with ‘Mahatma’ first in 1914 in South Africa. Now, he is known across the world as Mahatma Gandhi. His birth anniversary is celebrated across the world and is a national holiday in India.
After India's independence, Mahatma Gandhi was shot by Nathuram Godse by firing three bullets into his chest at an interfaith prayer meeting in Delhi on 30 January 1984.
After India's independence, Mahatma Gandhi was shot by Nathuram Godse by firing three bullets into his chest at an interfaith prayer meeting in Delhi on 30 January 1984.