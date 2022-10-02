Gandhi Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Born on 2 October 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a lawyer by profession, but he chose to lead the nation on a path of non-violent resistance for freedom from British rule. His struggle for non-violent resistance brought him global recognition for being a harbinger of peace and non-violence. Gandhi was honoured with ‘Mahatma’ first in 1914 in South Africa. Now, he is known across the world as Mahatma Gandhi. His birth anniversary is celebrated across the world and is a national holiday in India.