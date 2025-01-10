PM Modi stated that effective politicians must prioritize winning people's hearts and have a mission-driven mindset during his podcast debut. He cited Mahatma Gandhi to underscore his point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on Friday that the making of a 'good' politician lay in their ability to win the hearts of people. The PM also told Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath during a recent podcast that people "should come with mission" rather than ambition. He also cited Mahatma Gandhi — the father of the nation — as an example of a true politician.

“Mahatma Gandhi used to hold a stick in his hand which was higher than himself but he advocated non-violence. There was a huge contrast…He never wore a cap…but the entire world wears Gandhi topi…Mahatma Gandhi's field was politics but there was no political system. He did not contest elections. He did not sit in power but the place built after his death was named Rajghat," the PM noted.

Modi made his podcast debut on Friday with a lengthy episode on 'People By WTF' opposite Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. He touched upon a range of topics during the interaction — including his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, his social media presence, and governance and global politics.

The PM also elaborated on the differences between an entrepreneur and a politician in response to a question by Kamath. He said that enter politics is not necessarily about contesting election and that society accepts politician who have nation first mind-set.

“Entrepreneur's training is to how to grow, in politics it should be how to sacrifice. There (in entrepreneurship) it is how to make your company number one. In politics it should be nation first. This is the difference," Modi said.

He also warned that life in politics was "not easy".

"We have a worker called Ashok Bhatt. He lived in a small house all his life. He has been a minister. But He did not own a car. To enter politics is not necessary about contest election. The work is about winning the minds of people. To do that one has to live among them. Such people are still there in politics," he reiterated.