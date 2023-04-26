Gandhi was assassinated but..: This state will teach sections deleted by NCERT

Gandhiji was assassinated but book says…: This state likely to continue teaching deleted sections of NCERT syllabus
Kerala school students are likely to continue studying those portions of NCERT books, which are deleted in a recent move to rationalise the school syllabus. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) of Kerala is mulling over the idea to include these deleted portions in the state syllabus. The deletions from the books of Class 11th and 12th include many sensitive topics like the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the ban on RSS.
While streamlining the Class 12th syllabus, the NCERT touched some political nerves as the changes in the syllabus include removing certain sections on Mahatma Gandhi, including his efforts to promote Hindu-Muslim unity which "provoked Hindu extremists".
The move faced opposition as many politicians and even academic experts claimed that the revision in the syllabus omits many selective facts like the ban on the RSS after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
The steering committee of the Kerala SCERT met General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday and asked him to take the final decision on the matter. The committee requested the minister to consult Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other members of the Cabinet.
Sivankutty, in a statement to journalists, confirmed that the SCERT and the Curriculum Committee are responsible for making decisions about academic matters for the general education department of the state.
The minister explained that under a previously agreed-upon memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kerala has been utilizing 44 textbooks produced by the NCERT. Among these textbooks, there have been notable modifications to the content of various subjects, such as history, political science, economics, and sociology at the higher-secondary level.
"The curriculum committee unanimously decided to include all those portions omitted from these textbooks in the syllabus and teach the students in the state. I have been entrusted to inform the government and the CM about the decision and take a necessary decision in this regard," he said.
"Gandhiji was assassinated...but in their textbook, it was mentioned that Gandhi had died...like (they are saying) he died of a heart attack," the minister said, taking a dig at the NCERT.
According to a source from the SCERT, if the government approves, they will publish additional textbooks that include the sections that were removed from the class 11 and 12 syllabi. These supplementary textbooks will then be used to teach students in state schools.
