Describing his visit to Sabarmati Ashram as “inspirational and motivational," Dhankhar remarked in the visitors book, “Blessed to be at Sabarmati Ashram- the sacred shrine of Gandhian thought and way of life. From this hallowed place Gandhiji began the Salt Satyagraha and illuminated the world with the power of TRUTH and NON VIOLENCE. Sublimity is the hallmark of the ashram preserving the treasure of Gandhiji’s legacy in a pristine form. A visit to the ashram is like a national pilgrimage that will inspire and motivate to be ever in service of humanity."

