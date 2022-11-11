Gandhi’s ideals more relevant in present day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at Speaking at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges and Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges and Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges and Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant.
Speaking at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said, “Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant. Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis. Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges and burning issues that the world faces today."
Speaking at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said, “Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant. Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis. Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges and burning issues that the world faces today."
“Gandhigram was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi himself. One can see the spirit of his ideas of rural development here," PM said. He further said, “Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant. Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis. Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Gandhigram was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi himself. One can see the spirit of his ideas of rural development here," PM said. He further said, “Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant. Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis. Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister highlighted that the students of the Gandhian way of life have a great opportunity to make a huge impact and pointed out that the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is to work on ideas close to his heart.
The Prime Minister highlighted that the students of the Gandhian way of life have a great opportunity to make a huge impact and pointed out that the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is to work on ideas close to his heart.
PM Modi gave the examples of ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ that revived the neglected and forgotten fabric after a long time. He informed that in the last 8 years, the sales of the Khadi sector saw an increase of over 300%. “Khadi and Village Industries Commission clocked a record turnover of over ₹1 lakh crore last year."
PM Modi gave the examples of ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ that revived the neglected and forgotten fabric after a long time. He informed that in the last 8 years, the sales of the Khadi sector saw an increase of over 300%. “Khadi and Village Industries Commission clocked a record turnover of over ₹1 lakh crore last year."
He continued, “Now, even global fashion brands are taking to Khadi due to its eco-friendly characteristics. This is not a revolution of mass production but a revolution of production by the masses."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He continued, “Now, even global fashion brands are taking to Khadi due to its eco-friendly characteristics. This is not a revolution of mass production but a revolution of production by the masses."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recalling how Mahatma Gandhi saw Khadi as a tool of self-reliance in villages, the Prime Minister said that the government is inspired by him, as we are working towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “Tamil Nadu was a key centre of the Swadeshi movement. It will once again play an important role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat", he added.
Recalling how Mahatma Gandhi saw Khadi as a tool of self-reliance in villages, the Prime Minister said that the government is inspired by him, as we are working towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “Tamil Nadu was a key centre of the Swadeshi movement. It will once again play an important role in Aatmanirbhar Bharat", he added.
Prime Minister said, “Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to progress. At the same time, he wanted the values of rural life to be conserved. For a long time, inequality between urban and rural areas remained. But today, the nation is correcting this."
Prime Minister said, “Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to progress. At the same time, he wanted the values of rural life to be conserved. For a long time, inequality between urban and rural areas remained. But today, the nation is correcting this."
“Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to progress, and at the same time preferred the values of rural life to be conserved. Our vision is ‘Atma Gaon Ki, Suvidha Shaher Ki’ (soul of the village, facilities of the city)," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to progress, and at the same time preferred the values of rural life to be conserved. Our vision is ‘Atma Gaon Ki, Suvidha Shaher Ki’ (soul of the village, facilities of the city)," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.
He later inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
He later inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.