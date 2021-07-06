To ease the crowding during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the Indian Central Railway division has announced that it will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers.

All these special trains will have o­ne AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 2 second class seating composition.

These are the special trains

Train No. 01227/ 01228 CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (36 trips)

Train No. 01229/ 01230 CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

Train No 01231/01232 Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special (16 trips)

Train No 01233/ 01234 Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

More details awaited





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.