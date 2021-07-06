1 min read.Updated: 06 Jul 2021, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
All these special trains will have one AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 2-second class seating composition.
To ease the crowding during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the Indian Central Railway division has announced that it will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers.
