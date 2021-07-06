This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All these special trains will have one AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 2-second class seating composition.
To ease the crowding during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the Indian Central Railway division has announced that it will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers.
