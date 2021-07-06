All these special trains will have o­ne AC-2 Tier cum AC-3Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 2-second class seating composition.



To ease the crowding during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the Indian Central Railway division has announced that it will run 72 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/Panvel and Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers.

These are the special trains

Train No. 01227/ 01228 CSMT-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special (36 trips)

Train No. 01229/ 01230 CSMT-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

Train No 01231/01232 Panvel-Sawantwadi Road Tri-weekly Special (16 trips)

Train No 01233/ 01234 Panvel-Ratnagiri Bi-weekly Special (10 trips)

