Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Are banks closed tomorrow? Bank holiday in these cities1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Bank holiday tomorrow: In certain cities Ganesh Ghaturthi will be celebrated on 1 September
Banks will remain close in many cities across the country on 31 August 2022 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar website, banks will be closed in 9 major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai among others. However, the banks will remain open in major metros like Delhi and Kolkata.