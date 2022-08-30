Banks will remain close in many cities across the country on 31 August 2022 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar website, banks will be closed in 9 major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai among others. However, the banks will remain open in major metros like Delhi and Kolkata.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends with Anantha Chaturdashi. In some paces it is also celebrated as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata or Vinayakar Chathurthi.

In certain cities Ganesh Ghaturthi will be celebrated on 1 September. Banks will remain closed in Panaji on 1 September.

Bank holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks were closed for a total of 12 days in the month of August 2022, apart from six weekend leaves. In total there were 18 bank holidays in August.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Meanwhile, the stock markets NSE and BSE will remain shut tomorrow, 31 August 2022, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.