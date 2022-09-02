Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BMC makes 162 artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BMC makes 162 artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan

BMC has made artificial ponds and immersion sites in Mumbai. (HT)
2 min read . 10:00 AM ISTLivemint

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that a total of 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a move to encourage people to reduce pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that a total of 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai city, according to news agency ANI.

This comes after the civic body officials asked the citizens to immerse Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in artificial lakes or ponds to reduce water pollution.

"There are 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites in Mumbai. We have also deployed lifeguards and all necessary arrangements have been made," Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar told ANI.

They further stated that more than 20,000 (22,687) Ganpati idols were immersed in the artificial ponds of Mumbai yesterday, on the occasion of one and half day Ganpati festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.

In Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja, an ancient Ganesh idol, garners special attention on Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they are delivering the prasad to the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it.

On JioMart, prasad is available in the form of two laddus and it will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region. Prasad can also be ordered through Paytm, in the form of 250 gms of dry fruits. It will be available to devotees all over India and outside India too.

For ordering the prasad in Mumbai, devotees need to visit the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, Mumbai--- lalbaugcharaja.com. For online darshan, devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja's official Youtube channel.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja, a popular Ganesh idol, is quite famous since ancient times. It is located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place that was founded in 1934.

Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.

(With ANI inputs)

