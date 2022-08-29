Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, muhurat, timings and other details here3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM IST
Ahead of the Ganesha Chaturthi know all about the ten day long auspicious festival, from its relevance to Muhurat here
Ahead of the Ganesha Chaturthi know all about the ten day long auspicious festival, from its relevance to Muhurat here
Listen to this article
After two years of restricted celebration, preparations are in full swing for the ten-day long auspicious Ganesha festival. This festival is celebrated with huge pomp and show by the people across India. However, it is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, etc.