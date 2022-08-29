Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, muhurat, timings and other details here

The famous story of Lord Ganesha's birth which finds its mention in some historical scriptures, says that Goddess Parvati made Lord Ganesha with the sandalwood paste that she used for bathing. She asked him to guard the entrance until she comes after bathing. While performing his duty, Lord Shiva came and tried to meet his wife. On being denied by Lord Ganesha to meet Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva got furious and separated Lord Ganesha's head from his body. On seeing this Goddess Parvati was enraged in anger and asked to destroy everything if she doesn't get her son back. Seeing the situation worsening lord Shiva asked to bring the head of a baby animal whose mother was facing the other way from her child.