Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Get prasad online from iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja garners special attention. This year, on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad to the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it.
In India, the ten-day celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival has begun today, August 31. Devotees thronged temples in Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, and other states of the country, with the Covid-19 pandemic no longer casting its impact on the celebrations.
When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, Lalbaugcha Raja garners special attention. This year, on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad to the doorsteps of the devotees online should you wish for it, according to news agency ANI.
On JioMart, prasad is available in the form of two laddus and it will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.
Prasad can also be ordered through Paytm, in the form of 250 gms of dry fruits. It will be available to devotees all over India and outside India too.
For ordering the prasad in Mumbai, devotees need to visit the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, Mumbai--- lalbaugcharaja.com. For online darshan, devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja's official Youtube channel.
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal on Monday evening unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha's iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing.
The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja, a popular Ganesh idol, is quite famous since ancient times. It is located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place that was founded in 1934.
Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.
Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Saturday said the civic body had received 3,500 applications for erection of public pandals for Ganpati, a sizable increase from the 2,400 permission given last year.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 had forced the civic body to impose several restrictions on the festivities, including a height cap for idols at four feet and two feet for 'sarvajanik' (public) and households respectively.
