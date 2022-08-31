Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Is it a bank holiday today

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Is it a bank holiday today1 min read . 07:36 AM IST
- Ganesh Chaturthi: Are banks closed on August 31? Here's what RBI's holiday calendar says
On account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, banks will remain closed on Wednesday, but only in a few cities.
Ganeshotsav, the 10-long festival has begun today (August 31) with full fervour. Therefore as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, the banks will be closed in 9 major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai among others. However, in major metro cities like Delhi and Kolkata banks will remain open.
Bank holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi
On account of Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji.
Meanwhile, the Indian stock, bond, and currency markets are shut today on account of Ganeshotsav. While the commodity market is closed in the morning, the evening session will remain open.
Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 31 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country, and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.
Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.
People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation.
