Indian share market, bond market, as well as currency market will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. trading will resume on Thursday.

According to the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) website, there will be no action in the equity segment, derivative segment and SLB segment on August 31.

Additionally, the commodity markets will also observe a holiday during the morning session. However, the trading in commodities will resume by evening.

Indian equity market witnessed a smart recovery on Tuesday with benchmark BSE 30-pack Sensex rallying nearly 3%.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,564.45 points or 2.70% to settle at 59,537.07 on Tuesday. During the day, the benchmark rallied 1,627.16 points, or 2.80% to 59,599.78.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped ₹5,68,305.56 crore to ₹2,80,24,621.83 crore.

All the 30- Sensex components ended in the green, with Bajaj Finserv rallying 5.47% followed by Bajaj Finance which jumped 4.86%.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Tata Steel were among the other major winners. Gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, HUL, SBI, Axis Bank and ITC fuelled the rally.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.97% and smallcap index climbed 1.40%.

All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the green, with realty rallying 3.51%, bankex advanced 3.33%, finance jumped 3.18%, utilities (2.82%), power (2.82%) and oil & gas (2.65%).

A total of 2,397 stocks advanced, while 1,028 declined and 127 remained unchanged.