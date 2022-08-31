Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Is the stock market open today?

Ganesh Chaturthi: Will stock markets BSE and NSE remain closed on August 31? On August 30, Indian equity market witnessed a smart recovery with benchmark BSE 30-pack Sensex rallying nearly 3%
Indian share market, bond market, as well as currency market will remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. trading will resume on Thursday.
According to the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) website, there will be no action in the equity segment, derivative segment and SLB segment on August 31.
Additionally, the commodity markets will also observe a holiday during the morning session. However, the trading in commodities will resume by evening.
Indian equity market witnessed a smart recovery on Tuesday with benchmark BSE 30-pack Sensex rallying nearly 3%.
The BSE Sensex jumped 1,564.45 points or 2.70% to settle at 59,537.07 on Tuesday. During the day, the benchmark rallied 1,627.16 points, or 2.80% to 59,599.78.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped ₹5,68,305.56 crore to ₹2,80,24,621.83 crore.
All the 30- Sensex components ended in the green, with Bajaj Finserv rallying 5.47% followed by Bajaj Finance which jumped 4.86%.
IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC and Tata Steel were among the other major winners. Gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, HUL, SBI, Axis Bank and ITC fuelled the rally.
