Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This richest Ganpati mandal in Mumbai takes insurance cover of 316 crore

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: This richest Ganpati mandal in Mumbai takes insurance cover of 316 crore

File image of 2019 GSB Seva Mandal
1 min read . 12:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • The insurance worth 316.4 crore includes 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and other valuable items, and 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The GSB Seva Mandal, one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai's Matunga, has taken an insurance cover of 316.40 crore for the upcoming Ganpati festival, news agency PTI has reported citing a mandal representative. 

The GSB Seva Mandal, one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai's Matunga, has taken an insurance cover of 316.40 crore for the upcoming Ganpati festival, news agency PTI has reported citing a mandal representative. 

As per the chairman Vijay Kamath, GSB Seva Mandal located at the Kings Circle in Mumbai, “All public liabilities and every devotee visiting the mandal is covered under the insurance, for the 10-day festivities beginning on Wednesday,"

As per the chairman Vijay Kamath, GSB Seva Mandal located at the Kings Circle in Mumbai, “All public liabilities and every devotee visiting the mandal is covered under the insurance, for the 10-day festivities beginning on Wednesday,"

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, muhurat, timings and other details here

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, muhurat, timings and other details here

A mandal representative claimed it to be highest insurance cover taken by a mandal.

A mandal representative claimed it to be highest insurance cover taken by a mandal.

The insurance worth 316.4 crore includes 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and other valuable items, and 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards. 

The insurance worth 316.4 crore includes 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and other valuable items, and 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards. 

Also Read: Ganpati Puja 2022: Bhiwandi's mandal gives festivity a miss, cites price rise

Also Read: Ganpati Puja 2022: Bhiwandi's mandal gives festivity a miss, cites price rise

The mandal has also taken a one crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk which covers furniture, fixtures, fittings, installations like computers, CCTVs and scanners, Kamath said. 

The mandal has also taken a one crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk which covers furniture, fixtures, fittings, installations like computers, CCTVs and scanners, Kamath said. 

"We have covered all public liabilities and each and every devotee who the visits mandal. We are the most disciplined Ganesh mandal, so it is our responsibility to secure every devotee of Bappa (Lord Ganesh)," Kamath said. The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating 68th year of its Ganpati festivities.

"We have covered all public liabilities and each and every devotee who the visits mandal. We are the most disciplined Ganesh mandal, so it is our responsibility to secure every devotee of Bappa (Lord Ganesh)," Kamath said. The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating 68th year of its Ganpati festivities.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.