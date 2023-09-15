Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Banks to remain closed on 18, 19, 20 September in THESE cities. Check list here2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Festival celebrating birth of Lord Ganesha, observed from 19-28 September. Banks closed on certain days.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is one of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals, especially in Maharashtra. This year the ten day auspicious hindu festival will be observed from 19 September-28 September. Ganesh is considered as the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity and happiness.