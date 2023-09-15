Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Festival celebrating birth of Lord Ganesha, observed from 19-28 September. Banks closed on certain days.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is one of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals, especially in Maharashtra. This year the ten day auspicious hindu festival will be observed from 19 September-28 September. Ganesh is considered as the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity and happiness.

Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 19 September. The banks will remain closed for three days on 18, 19 and 20 September in some cities. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed 18 September in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad - Telangana on the occasion of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Here are some rules to obey for bringing Lord Ganesha home On 19 September, Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha).

While on 20 September, Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai in Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

Ganesh Utsav auspicious Muhurat As per Drik Panchang, The Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins from begins 12:39 pm on 18 September and ends on 1:43 pm on 19 September. The Ganesha idol Sthapna has a great significance. Bappa bring prosperity and happines to homes. The ideal time for Ganesh Sthapna this year will be on 19th September between 11:07 am and 01:34 pm. Then after Sthapna he will be worshipped with full rituals and devotion for 10 consecutive days. And then on last day he will be immersed in water on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, September 28, 2023.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Timings, pooja rituals, auspicious muhurat, sthapana timings, and more Other Bank holidays in September: According to the holiday list shared by the Reserve Bank of India, September has 12 official holidays (varying from state to state). Combined with Sundays and alternate Saturday leaves, it had 16 bank holidays.

September 22 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Banks will remain closed in Kerala.

September 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir.)

September 25 – Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain closed in Assam)

September 27 – Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kerala)

September 28 – Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat) Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

September 29 – Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Banks will remain closed in Sikkim, and Jammu and Srinagar.)

Though the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.