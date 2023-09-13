Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Timings, pooja rituals, auspicious muhurat, sthapana timings, and more1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, will be observed from September 19 to September 28, 2023. Devotees should perform rituals with devotion and follow specific timings for idol installation and immersion.
Ganesha, the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity and happiness. The birth of Lord Ganesha is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka. It will be observed from September 19 to September 28, a ten-day hindu festival.