Ganesha, the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity and happiness. The birth of Lord Ganesha is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka. It will be observed from September 19 to September 28, a ten-day hindu festival.

In the span of 10 days, Ganesha will serve with all his favorite dishes and all will perform bhajans and kirtans.

This hindu festival shows immense devotion of devotees towards their deity Ganesha. So here are some important details related to Ganesh Utsav 2023 that each devotee must know.

Ganesh Utsav auspicious Muhurat The auspicious timing for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi is from 02:09 pm on 18th September till 19th September at 03:13 pm. Between these two days Muhurat you can bring your Idol and cover it with a red cotton cloth and unveil it at the time of Sthapna.

Ganesha Idol Sthapna Timings The Installation of Ganesha idol has a great significance. Bappa bring prosperity and happines to homes. The ideal time for Ganesh Sthapna this year will be on 19th September between 11:07 am and 01:34 pm. Then after Sthapna he will be worshipped with full rituals and devotion for 10 consecutive days. And then on last day he will be immersed in water on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, September 28, 2023.

Pooja ritulas It is believed that pure devotion and dedication towards Ganesha will bless you with cheerful moments in life, blessings and success. You should perform pooja rituals very devotionally. You must chant mantras and sprinkle Ganga water all around where you have install the idol. Also keep in mind that Bappa is facing North direction. Made him sit on a pedestal and offer him Modak and Druva. Light the clay lamps around him and perform aarti of Ganpati Bappa after reciting his story with rich in hand.