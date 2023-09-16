Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train, named 'Namo Express', to Konkan from Mumbai's Dadar station in view of upcoming the Ganesh Chaturthi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival.

"Maharashtra BJP has arranged six special trains and 338 buses for devotees going to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival so that passengers don't face any difficulty in reaching their designated place."

While Central Railway is running 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival and the bookings for which are open.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is one of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals, especially in Maharashtra. Ganesh is considered as the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and happiness. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

The 10-day festival ends when the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea, called visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Utsav auspicious muhurat As per Drik Panchang, The Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins at 12:39 pm on 18 September and ends at 1:43 pm on 19 September. The Ganesha idol Sthapna has a great significance. Bappa brings prosperity and happiness to homes. The ideal time for Ganesh Sthapna this year will be 19th September between 11:07 am and 01:34 pm. Then after Sthapna, he will be worshipped with full rituals and devotion for 10 consecutive days. And then on the last day, he will be immersed in water on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, September 28, 2023.

-With inputs from PTI